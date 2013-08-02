* To buy back 200 mln eur of shares

* H1 net from insurance 329 mln euros vs f'cast 317 mln (Recasts, adds details on house insurance, background on buyback)

BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas said it would buy back 200 million euros ($264.7 million) of shares after it made more profit in the first half than expected as its increased focus on non-life insurance started to pay dividends.

The company, which sells life insurance in Belgium under the brand AG Insurance and car and fire insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said it would buy back shares from Aug. 12 this year until Aug. 5 2014.

The group's first-half net profit from insurance rose 9 percent to 329 million euros, compared with 317 million expected in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages.

Net profit grew by a third in its non-life division, which includes car and household insurance, after a low level of home insurance claims in its main market of Belgium and as it benefited from strong results from partnerships in Asia and Turkey.

Ageas, traditionally a specialist in life insurance, announced a move towards non-life last year as a response to low interest rates and regulatory changes.

When it launched an up to 250 million euros share buyback in August 2011, its shares rose by as much as 12 percent.

As of Thursday's close, Ageas' shares have risen by almost a quarter over the past six months.

The company said it would pay a dividend of 1 euro per share to shareholders in September, having paid 1.20 euros per share for 2012 in May. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek and David Holmes)