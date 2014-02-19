BRUSSELS Feb 19 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected insurance profit in the fourth quarter, as strong growth in Asia partly offset a sluggish performance in Britain.

The group, which in Britain sells car and home insurance for British supermarket group Tesco, said it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from the 1.20 it paid out to its shareholders last year.

Net insurance profit fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter to 157 million euros ($215.89 million), above the 150 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)