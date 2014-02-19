UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
BRUSSELS Feb 19 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday posted a higher-than-expected insurance profit in the fourth quarter, as strong growth in Asia partly offset a sluggish performance in Britain.
The group, which in Britain sells car and home insurance for British supermarket group Tesco, said it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share, up from the 1.20 it paid out to its shareholders last year.
Net insurance profit fell 10 percent in the fourth quarter to 157 million euros ($215.89 million), above the 150 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu