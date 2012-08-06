BRUSSELS Aug 6 Belgian insurance group Ageas on Monday posted better-than-expected first-half results for its insurance business, as it booked a strong performance in its British non-life business.

Insurance net profit in the first half of 2012 was 302.4 million euros ($373.16 million), above the 285 million expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Overall the group made a net profit of 304.7 million euros, buoyed by a one-off 400 million euro legal settlement from Dutch state-owned bank ABN AMRO.

The group confirmed its 2012 outlook for inflow levels to be higher than in 2011. ($1 = 0.8104 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)