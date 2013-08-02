BRUSSELS Aug 2 Belgian insurer Ageas made more profit than expected in the first half of the year due to a strong performance in its home insurance operations, it said on Friday, after earlier announcing a 200 million euros ($264.67 million) share buyback.

The company said its first-half net profit from insurance was 329 million euros, compared with 317 million euros expected in a Reuters consensus.

It added that it will propose a dividend of 1 euros per share to shareholders in September, after having paid 1.20 euros per share for 2012 in May. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton, editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)