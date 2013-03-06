BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
BRUSSELS, March 6 Ageas SA Hybrid Financing has launched a conditional tender offer on 500 million euros ($651.32 million) of 5.125 percent perpetual securities, it said on Wednesday.
It said it launched the offer at a purchase price of 91 percent after Ageas division AG Insurance decided to issue directly new U.S. dollar fixed rate reset perpetual subordinated notes.
The offer ends on March 13 at 1700 CET, and it will anounce the results the following day.
($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: