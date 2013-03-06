BRUSSELS, March 6 Ageas SA Hybrid Financing has launched a conditional tender offer on 500 million euros ($651.32 million) of 5.125 percent perpetual securities, it said on Wednesday.

It said it launched the offer at a purchase price of 91 percent after Ageas division AG Insurance decided to issue directly new U.S. dollar fixed rate reset perpetual subordinated notes.

The offer ends on March 13 at 1700 CET, and it will anounce the results the following day.

($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)