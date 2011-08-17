BRUSSELS Aug 17 Belgium-based insurance group Ageas (AGES.BR) plans to participate in the private sector bailout of Greece, a banking source said on Wednesday.

Ageas, the residual insurance business that emerged from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis during the financial crisis in 2008, has a gross exposure to Greece of 1.2 billion euros ($1.69 billion).

The banking source said the bank would take part in the rescue package for Greece.

Euro zone leaders agreed last month on a second Greek bailout, which would include a contribution by private sector bondholders estimated to total as much as 50 billion euros by mid-2014. [ID:nL6E7IK2VL]

Ageas declined to comment.

