S.Korea reports second annual budget surplus in 2016, will pay down debt
SEOUL, Feb 10 South Korea reported a substantial second straight budget surplus in fiscal year 2016, thanks to a rise in tax revenue, government figues showed on Friday.
BRUSSELS Aug 17 Belgium-based insurance group Ageas (AGES.BR) plans to participate in the private sector bailout of Greece, a banking source said on Wednesday.
Ageas, the residual insurance business that emerged from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis during the financial crisis in 2008, has a gross exposure to Greece of 1.2 billion euros ($1.69 billion).
The banking source said the bank would take part in the rescue package for Greece.
Euro zone leaders agreed last month on a second Greek bailout, which would include a contribution by private sector bondholders estimated to total as much as 50 billion euros by mid-2014. [ID:nL6E7IK2VL]
Ageas declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ben Deighton, editing by Rex Merrifield)
SEOUL, Feb 10 South Korea reported a substantial second straight budget surplus in fiscal year 2016, thanks to a rise in tax revenue, government figues showed on Friday.
* Deal for for s$3.15 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 9 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday: IMMIGRATION A U.S. federal appeals court in San Francisco unanimously upholds a temporary suspension of President Donald Trump's order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries. TAXES Trump plans to announce the most ambitious tax reform plan since the Reagan era in the next few weeks, the White House says; the dollar and stocks rise after the announ