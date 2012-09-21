UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BRUSSELS, Sept 21 Belgian insurance group Ageas said on Friday it had agreed to buy the British non-life insurance business of France's Groupama, which has been selling assets after taking a big hit on its Greek debt holdings.
Ageas said it was paying 116 million pounds ($187.9 million)for a deal that would make it Britain's fifth largest non-life insurer as well as the number four provider in motor insurance and personal lines insurance in the United Kingdom.
The deal excludes Groupama's UK broking operations.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts