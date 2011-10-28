* Net negative Q3 impact 438 million euros

* Insurance solvency ratio 210 at end Sept.

* Gross exposure to Greek bonds cut to 0.6 bln eur at end Sept (Adds further details, background)

BRUSSELS, Oct 28 Belgium-based insurer Ageas dropped its outlook on Friday after it cut the value of its Greek bond holdings by 57 percent citing turmoil in financial markets.

The move follows a decision by euro zone leaders on Thursday to ask financial firms to accept a voluntary 50 percent loss on Greek government bonds under a plan to lower the country's debt and try to contain the two-year-old euro zone crisis.

"Ageas is ... not in a position to maintain its earlier provided outlook, nor to give any updated forecast on the expected net result for the full year," Chief Executive Bart De Smet said in a statement on Friday.

At the time of its first-half results, Ageas, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said it expected inflows to be close to last year's levels.

As a result of the impairment, it said its gross exposure to Greek sovereign bonds has decreased from 1.4 billion euros($2.0 billion) on June 30 to 0.6 billion euros at the end of September.

The firm said its net results will also be hit by an additional impairment charge on its equity portfolio of 85 million euros, reflecting the steep decline in financial markets.

It said the total net negative impact on the third-quarter results, including the additional impairment charge on equities, would be 438 million euros.

Fellow Belgian financial group Dexia was rescued by France, Belgium and Luxembourg this month after suffering a record loss in the second quarter, hit by its exposure to Greece.

It received 90 billion euros of state guarantees and accepted that the state would take over its Belgian operations for 4 billion euros.

Ageas, the residual insurance operations that emerged from the break-up of Dutch-Belgian bancassurer Fortis during the financial crisis in 2008, will publish its third-quarter results on Nov. 9.

