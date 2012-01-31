BRUSSELS Jan 31 Belgian insurer Ageas said its exposure to Fortis Bank has fallen after BNP Paribas bought back more than than 50 percent of a legacy debt instrument.

Ageas, the insurance company left over from the break-up of Fortis in 2008, had to pay Fortis Bank, now owned by BNP Paribas, an amount related to hybrid equity-linked securities known as CASHES on a quarterly basis.

It can now cut its liability towards CASHES because BNP Paribas has managed to buy back more than a minimum threshold of 50 percent required for the deal to go through.

It said BNP Paribas has reached an acceptance rate at an offer price of 47.5 percent.

CASHES was issued by Fortis in 2007 for its subsequent purchase of part of ABN AMRO. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Dan Lalor)