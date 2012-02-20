BRUSSELS Feb 20 Belgium-based insurance company Ageas says it prefers to invest part of its 1.3 billion euros cash pile in its own business in the current climate, rather than to conduct a share buyback.

"The priority, that is first see whether we can invest in business ... secondly to give it back to shareholders, by dividend, buyback, and third to use it to buy back debt, this is a natural priority that we have set," Chief Executive Bart De Smet told a news conference on Monday following the group's full year results.

Ageas said in January that it had completed its repurchase of 250 million euros worth of shares almost a month earlier than planned as it worked to boost its share price. (Reporting By Ben Deighton)