BRUSSELS, March 23 Belgium-based insurer Ageas said trading in its shares will be suspended on Friday while it waits for a court decision on the conversion of securities issued in 2007.

The Brussels Commercial Court is due to decide whether to validate a decision by holders of the securities that they should not be converted into Ageas shares.

In 2010, a court decided that Ageas could go ahead and convert the instruments, called mandatory convertible securities (MCS), causing its bondholders to launch a follow-up bid to block the conversion.

They independently held a meeting and decided that the conversion should not go ahead, and then asked the court to validate their decision, with judgment due on Friday, a company spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Rex Merrifield)