* Stripping out Greek impairment insurance grows 44 pct

* Says to buy backup to 250 mln euros of shares

* Takes 150 mln euro net writedown on its Greek holdings

* Says expects 2011 inflows to be close to last year

* Shares rise as much as 12 percent (Recasts, adds analyst comments, share details)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 Belgium-based insurer Ageas announced plans to buy up to 250 million euros ($352 million) of its own shares on Wednesday after higher fire and car insurance premiums improved core first-half earnings.

The buyback in particular caused its shares to rise by as much as 12 percent, reversing some of last week's sharp declines.

Ageas, which operates as AG Insurance in Belgium and sells insurance for the supermarket group Tesco in Britain, said first-half net profit from its insurance operations rose 44 percent to 261 million euro, stripping out an impairment on its Greek bond holdings.

The rise was helped by increased inflows in car and fire insurance, it said. This compares with 275 million euro expected in a Reuters poll of seven banks and brokerages.

"Results were okay but the main positive surprise is a buyback of 250 million, that was the reason why I think the share price was up very strongly this morning," said a trader.

Including a 150 million euro net writedown on its Greek holdings, first-half net profit from its insurance operations fell 39 percent to 111 million euros.

Chief Executive Bart De Smet told reporters during a conference call: "This was absolutely the prudent thing to do at this time, given the ongoing economic uncertainties in the euro zone."

Some analysts said the Greece-related hit was lower than expected.

Ageas said its net exposure to southern European sovereign debt was down to 4.3 billion euros on Aug. 19 from 6 billion euros at the end of 2010.

Overall Ageas's net loss, which is a complex figure that reflects a host of issues relating to its former incarnation as Fortis, was 59 million euros in the quarter.

This compared with a profit of 48.4 million euros expected by seven banks and brokerages polled by Reuters.

Ageas said that for 2011 it expected inflows to be close to last year's levels. That is slightly more cautious than its previous forecast of inflows "at least in line with" 2010.

Ageas said Deputy Chief Executive Bruno Colmant and Chief Financial Officer Patrick Depovere would leave the company and that it had appointed outsider Christophe Boizard of Paris Re as its new financial director. ($1=.7099 Euro) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Will Waterman and David Jones)