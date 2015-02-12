BRUSSELS Feb 11 Belgian insurer Ageas
on Thursday reported a weaker-than-expected net profit from its
insurance activities in the fourth quarter, as its Belgian
business suffered from a weak performance of its third-party
liability products.
Net insurance profit rose 1 percent in the fourth quarter to
158 million euros ($178.8 million), well below the 178 million
expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The group said third-party liability insurance in Belgium
suffered from higher claim ratios but added that it would
increase tariffs and change underwriting rules to improve the
performance of this business.
Ageas, the successor to bailed out and broken up
Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, increased its dividend to 1.55 euros
per share, more than the 1.50 euros that analysts had expected
on average.
For the group as a whole, the combined ratio - costs plus
claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator in
the non-life sector - rose to 99.6 percent in 2014 from 98.3
percent in 2013, because it had to pay out more for weather
damage at the start of the year.
($1 = 0.8839 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)