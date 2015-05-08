BRIEF-Kuwait's Alimtiaz Investment says unit signs contract worth 27.9 mln dinars
* Unit signs contract worth 27.9 million dinars with unit of Kuwait's KNPC to establish environmental fuel reserve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian insurer Ageas reported better-than-expected results in the first quarter on Friday, as its performance improved in all the regions where it is active, especially in Asia.
The net result in the first quarter doubled for Ageas' Asian operations, as it conducted a campaign to gain new customers, especially in Thailand and China, and added new agents to its sales network.
Insurance net profit rose 37 percent in the first quarter to 198 million euros ($222.12 million), above the 178 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
Ageas, formerly the insurance unit of bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said that while low interest rates could affect growth in life insurance products in Europe, they did not affect the profitability of existing policies.
In non-life insurance, the combined ratio - costs plus claims as a percentage of revenues, a key profit indicator- improved to 96.5 percent from 102.6 percent last year, when storms and rain damaged property in Western Europe. ($1 = 0.8914 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.