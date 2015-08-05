(Adds details on Belgian, British operations)
BRUSSELS Aug 5 Belgian insurer Ageas
on Wednesday said its second-quarter net profit was boosted by
gains in Asia, though profits in Belgium and Britain fell.
The company, formerly the insurance unit of bailed out and
broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said net insurance profit
rose by 57 percent to 306 million euros ($332.4 million),
boosted by a one-off gain of 100 million euros in China.
In Belgium, net profit fell slightly on a weaker performance
for life insurance products, mainly caused by low interest
rates, although it had a much better result in non-life
products.
Ageas said profits at its business in Britain, which sells
home and motor insurance for supermarket group Tesco,
fell by almost a quarter led by a weaker performance in
household insurance products.
For the group as a whole, the combined ratio or costs plus
claims as a percentage of revenue, fell to 94 percent in the
second quarter from 101.4 percent a year earlier.
($1 = 0.9206 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Neely)