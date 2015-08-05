(Adds details on Belgian, British operations)

BRUSSELS Aug 5 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday said its second-quarter net profit was boosted by gains in Asia, though profits in Belgium and Britain fell.

The company, formerly the insurance unit of bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said net insurance profit rose by 57 percent to 306 million euros ($332.4 million), boosted by a one-off gain of 100 million euros in China.

In Belgium, net profit fell slightly on a weaker performance for life insurance products, mainly caused by low interest rates, although it had a much better result in non-life products.

Ageas said profits at its business in Britain, which sells home and motor insurance for supermarket group Tesco, fell by almost a quarter led by a weaker performance in household insurance products.

For the group as a whole, the combined ratio or costs plus claims as a percentage of revenue, fell to 94 percent in the second quarter from 101.4 percent a year earlier.

($1 = 0.9206 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Jason Neely)