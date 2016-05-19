BRUSSELS May 19 Belgian insurance group Ageas
on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit
for the first quarter, as gains from a real estate transaction
offset losses related to the Brussels bombings.
Net profit from insurance activities rose 1 percent to 200.6
million euros ($224.89 million) for the quarter, well above the
164 million euros average estimate of 12 analysts provided by
the company.
The company said apart from a stronger-than-forecast
performance in Belgium, its Asian business also grew above
analysts' estimates, as new business premiums at its Chinese
operations increased by a fifth.
Ageas said it estimated a net impact of 19 million euros on
quarterly profit due to the bombings in Brussels on March 22 in
which 32 people were killed.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)