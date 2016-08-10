BRUSSELS Aug 10 Belgian insurance group Ageas
on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected profit
from insurance activities in the second quarter, aided by growth
in its Belgian home market and a divestment in Asia.
The group said profits at its Asian business were boosted by
the sale of its Hong Kong operations as well as a successful
sales campaign for life insurance products in China and
Thailand.
Ageas said profit at its Belgian business also rose as
higher margins on life insurance products made up for non-life
claims related to the bad weather in the second quarter.
Wet weather and floods also impacted the group's business in
Britain, where it sells its insurance products through retailer
Tesco, while profit margins in its car insurance arm
improved.
For the group as a whole, net insurance profit rose by a
third in the second quarter to 407 million euros ($453.81
million), above the 392 million euros expected in a Reuters poll
of four analysts.
Ageas also said it would launch a 250 million euros share
buyback programme which would run until August 2017.
($1 = 0.8969 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Sunil Nair)