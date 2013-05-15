BRIEF-Rajsanket Realty approves allotment of NCDs worth 600 mln rupees
* Approved allotment of NCDs worth 600 million rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2l7qTW1) Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS May 15 Belgian insurer Ageas had record inflows of 6.8 billion euros ($8.83 billion) in the first quarter as takings in Asia rose by over half driven by sales through banks in China.
The company, which is the insurance operations left over from the break up of Fortis, one of Europe's biggest banks, during the 2008 financial crisis, said its net profit from insurance operations was 157 million euros in the first quarter.
That compares with 155 million euros expected on average in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7705 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
* Said on Monday it completes share capital increase reaching full subscription level of 38.0 million euros ($40.3 million) for 20.6 million new shares issued
LONDON, Feb 28 European equities steadied on Tuesday, with a rally in shares of companies such as GKN and Meggitt following their encouraging results offset by weaker miners.