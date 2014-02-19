UPDATE 1-E.ON prepares 1.3 bln euro share placement to boost balance sheet
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
BRUSSELS Feb 19 AGEAS SA : * Fourth Quarter life net profit EUR 126 mln (Vs. EUR 137 million) * Group inflows (at 100%) at eur 23.2 billion * Proposes 2013 gross cash dividend of EUR1.40 per share, up 17 pct * 2013 net insurance profit amounted to EUR654 million (vs. eur 624 million) * General account net loss of eur 85 million (vs. a net profit of eur 119 million) * FY group net profit of eur 570 million down 23 pct, q4 at EUR57 million * Overall group combined ratio further improved to 98.6 pct (vs. 99.1 pct) * FY life net profit at eur 438 million (vs. eur 430 million), mainly driven by Belgium * FY non-life & other insurance net profit at EUR 217 million (vs. eur 194 million)
* Bookrunners say placement price range 6.71 - 6.83 eur (Adds detail, background)
* to pay dividend over 2016 results of 0.15 euros per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/BARCELONA, March 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Caixa Geral de Depositos, S.A.'s (CGD) planned additional Tier 1 (AT1) capital notes an expected rating of 'B-(EXP)'. The assignment of the final rating is contingent upon final documents conforming to the information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The notes are CRD IV-compliant perpetual, deeply subordinated, fixed-rate reset AT1 debt securities. The notes have fu