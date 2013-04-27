BRIEF-Gimv co-leads 43.5 million euros financing of Breath Therapeutics
BRUSSELS, April 27 Belgium-based insurer Ageas plans to pay out an extraordinary dividend after Royal Park Investments, the bad bank created during the financial crisis, sold off its portfolio and following the sale of a call option.
Ageas, which shares ownership of the bad bank with the Belgian state, will receive 1.04 billion euros ($1.35 billion) from the sale, it said in a statement.
It will also sell its call option on shares in BNP Paribas to the Belgian government for 144 million euros, which it will turn into a dividend of 1 euro per share. ($1 = 0.7676 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)
DUBLIN, March 8 Ireland's permanent tsb (PTSB) will target a resumption of dividend payments from 2019 after it reported a rise in full year pre-exceptional profits on Wednesday due to improved lending and writebacks of bad debts.
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to help in a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi, valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said. The sale would be an opportunity for a foreign buyer to gain a foothold in the kingdom's banking sector, in which 12 commercial lenders share total assets worth around 2.22 trillion riyals ($592 billion).