* Court of appeal leaves the sale of the Dutch Fortis entities in 2008 unaffected but however rules that Fortis did not communicate correctly in connection therewith

* Court decided that Fortis should indemnify damages suffered as a result thereof by shareholders concerned

* Damages, if any, will be decided upon and determined in further proceedings

* In current proceedings no damages were estimated to date

* When available, Ageas will inform market accordingly

* Is disappointed with court's decision. It will further analyse it and decide on any appropriate action in this respect