July 29 Ageas :
* Court of appeal leaves the sale of the Dutch Fortis
entities in 2008 unaffected but however rules that Fortis did
not communicate correctly in connection therewith
* Court decided that Fortis should indemnify damages
suffered as a result thereof by shareholders concerned
* Damages, if any, will be decided upon and determined in
further proceedings
* In current proceedings no damages were estimated to date
* When available, Ageas will inform market accordingly
* Is disappointed with court's decision. It will further
analyse it and decide on any appropriate action in this respect
