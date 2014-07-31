July 31 Ageas :

* Ageas appeals against decision of Amsterdam court of appeal and announces a provision of eur 130 million

* Has decided to launch an appeal against court's decision with Dutch Supreme Court and to constitute a provision of eur 130 million

* Amount of provision will be recognized in 6 month results of general account

* Otherwise this decision will not impact Ageas's strategy and capital management

* IFRS group solvency will marginally decrease by 3% points as a consequence of provision (group solvency amounted 213% at end of march 2014) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: