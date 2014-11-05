Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
BRUSSELS Nov 5 Belgian insurance company Ageas firmly beat expectations for profit in the third quarter as both its life and non-life businesses fared well and Belgian and Chinese earnings were strong.
Ageas, the successor to bailed out and broken up Belgian-Dutch group Fortis, said on Wednesday that net profit from insurance operations rose 42 percent to 239 million euros ($299.75 million).
That was far above the 178 million euro average forecast in a Reuters poll.
Ageas, which announced a new 250 million share buy-back programme in August, said it also made a profit on its legacy portfolio linked to the break-up of Fortis of 12 million euros.
That pushed overall net profit up to 251 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7973 euro) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 18 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.