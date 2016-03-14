(Adds details)

BRUSSELS, March 14 Ageas, the insurer left over after the collapse of the Dutch-Belgian financial group Fortis, said on Monday it had agreed to settle all outstanding Fortis legal claims for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion).

The group said it had reached an agreement with Deminor, Stichting FortisEffect, SICAF and VEB and was inviting other, smaller claimants to join the settlement proceedings.

"This in our view is a positive outcome as the market is implicitly pricing in more than 2 billion euros of litigation costs," analysts at JP Morgan said in a note to clients.

Fortis, once one of Europe's largest banks, got into trouble after paying a top-of-the-market 24 billion euros to buy the Dutch operations of ABN AMRO just before the credit crunch struck. The group was bailed out, and split up into a banking arm which BNP Paribas took over and an insurer, Ageas.

Shareholder groups complained that Fortis had repeatedly assured markets between 2007 and its collapse in 2008 that its balance sheet was strong and that it would not be changing its dividend policy. A series of court cases ensued, which Ageas has now settled without admitting any wrongdoing.

The group said it could not yet predict how much each shareholder would receive, as it depended on when the shares were bought and how many people would make a claim.

Belgium's three major banks all suffered in the 2008-2009 financial crisis, with a series of state-led bailouts.

Financial group KBC drew a line under its turbulent past at the end of last year by completing the repayment of 7 billion euros of state aid.

Franco-Belgian company Dexia, once the world's largest lender to municipalities, has since been stripped of all its activities. Its task is now to unwind the 230 billion euros remaining on its balance sheet, propped up by state guarantees. ($1 = 0.8969 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)