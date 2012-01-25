Belgian-based insurance group Ageas has completed its
repurchase of 250 million euros ($324.34 million) worth of
shares almost a month earlier than planned as it works to boost
its share price.
In total it bought back just over 190 million shares,
representing around 7 percent of its total outstanding shares.
Ageas, the insurance company left over from the break-up of
Fortis in 2008, announced its plans to buy back shares in
August, sending its shares up by as much as 12 percent.
Since then, its share price has risen by a further 10
percent.
($1 = 0.7708 euros)
