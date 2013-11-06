BRUSSELS Nov 6 Belgian insurer Ageas said the recent heavy storm which swept across northwestern Europe in late October would impact its net result by about 10 million euros ($13.5 million)in the fourth quarter.

"We estimate that the impact in Q4 of the storms we have had in Belgium and the UK will be about 5 million for each," CEO Bart De Smet told a conference call on Wednesday.

Northern Europe was battered by hurricane strength winds between October 27-29, with Britain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany bearing the brunt of the damage to property caused mainly by falling trees. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)