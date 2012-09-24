BRUSSELS, Sept 24 Belgian insurer Ageas said it could make divestments as it seeks to rebalance its portfolio towards non-life operations and in emerging markets.

"Whether we are in the current portfolio having activities where we say ok we would like to sell them, that's not excluded ... but we are not in a position where we need to go into fire sales," Chief Executive Bart De Smet told an investor conference in London. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by David Cowell)