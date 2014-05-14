Cevian's stake in Bilfinger rises to nearly 30 percent
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
May 14 Ageas SA :
* Group combined ratio at 102.6 pct (versus 98.9 pct), impacted by weather events in the UK
* Q1 insurance net profit of 145 mln euros (versus. 157 mln euros)
* Q1 group net profit of 30 mln euros (versus. 293 mln euros)
* Insurance solvency at 209 pct; group solvency ratio at 213 pct
* Shareholders' equity of 9.0 bln euros or 39.99 euros per share (versus. 8.5 bln euros end 2013 or 37.65 euros per share)
* CEO says we will concentrate in particular on getting non-life profitability back on track. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, March 17 Activist investor Cevian's stake in German industrial services group Bilfinger grew to 29.5 percent from 25.6 percent, a regulatory filing by Bilfinger showed on Friday.
* Says retirement of Cathy Echeozo as deputy managing director Source : http://bit.ly/2nvy9fr Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
March 17 Wall Street bonuses may climb as much as 15 percent this year in their first meaningful uptick since 2009, compensation firm Johnson Associates Inc said on Friday.