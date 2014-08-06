Aug 6 Ageas Sa

* H1 life net profit at eur 285 million (versus. Eur 201 million), driven by Belgium and Asia

* Non-life & other insurance net profit at eur 55 million (versus. Eur 128 million)

* H1 group net profit of eur 31 million (versus. Eur 472 million)

* H1 insurance net profit of eur 340 million (versus. Eur 329 million)

* Shareholders' equity per share at eur 41.11 (versus. Eur 37.65 at the end of 2013)

* Have also decided to appeal the recent court decision relating to the fortiseffect litigation

* Although no damages have been established to date in current proceedings, believe it would be prudent to constitute provision of eur 130 million