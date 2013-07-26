LONDON, July 26 (IFR) - European agencies that have only
implicit government guarantees could see their funding costs
rise in the coming months if a proposal to apply new bail-in
rules to these institutions is rubber stamped at the end of the
year.
The Council of the European Union reached a general
agreement on the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD)
late last month, which deemed implicitly guaranteed agencies as
"credit institutions," and therefore to be treated in the same
way as banks in the event of a failure.
That effectively means that losses could be imposed on
bondholders - and raises the risk that investors will now demand
a higher risk premium on debt sold by frequent issuers that fall
into this category.
They include Germany's Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank,
NRW.BANK, L-Bank and Landesbanken; Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten
and Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV in the Netherlands; SEK and
Kommuninvest in Sweden; and Municipal Finance in Finland,
according to Barclays.
"We understand there may still be some room for amendments
to strengthen the status of agency issuers before the final
sign-off of the directive," said Barclays analysts Fritz
Engelhard, Jussi Harju and Michaela Seimen Howat.
"(But) with the implementation of BRRD, risk ranking in the
SSA segment will gain momentum and result in a revaluation of
agency debt, potentially widening spreads for issuers that only
benefit from implicit guarantee structures."
LIMITED SPREAD IMPACT
So far there has been no impact on spreads.
Bart Van Dooren, head of funding and investor relations at
BNG, said that clients had not raised the issue of bail-in, but
that there was the possibility that bond spreads could widen
when the directive comes into force.
"Until it actually becomes translated into national law, I
would be very surprised to see any impact on spreads."
Trilogue negotiations between the European Council, the
European Commission and the European Parliament are now
underway, and are expected to be finalised by the end of the
year.
Barclays then expects there to be an 18-month period
following the finalisation of the directive to transpose it into
national law. The opportunity for governments to relax the
rules, however, is likely to be limited, Barclays said.
"There are limited possibilities to change the scope of the
directive in national law to include exemptions, in our
opinion," said Barclays.
Issuers such as KfW, Oesterreichische Kontrollbank, ICO,
Caisse des Depots et Consignations, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
and Kommunekredit, for example, are all expected to benefit from
exemption structures.
"National laws can be more restrictive, but not looser, than
the directive itself. As such, if national governments feel that
certain institutions should gain a special status in the context
of BRRD, that must be reflected in the final directive."
ASSET QUALITY
Even so, both bankers and issuers said that any impact on
funding costs would be negligible.
"Bail-in is a big talking point across the whole market, but
what people need to think about is the likelihood of an
institution getting to such a level of distress that it would
actually happen," said one SSA debt capital markets banker.
"Before the financial crisis, SSA investors may have focused
more on the ratings. But there are so few Triple A issuers left
that investors have become much more sophisticated and look at
all aspects such as ownership and structure."
Van Dooren said that the asset quality of issuers also had
to be factored into any analysis of bail-in risk for implicitly
guaranteed agencies such as BNG.
"Under the articles of association, we are only allowed to
finance public sector institutions, and around 95% of our long
term assets are guaranteed either directly or indirectly by the
Dutch state."
He said that Nederlandse Waterschapsbank had a similarly
strong asset base.
"We have been lending for almost 100 years to municipalities
and housing associations, and we have never experienced a delay
in payment. So even though a directive would have to be applied,
it's very unlikely, even impossible, for an agency in the
Netherlands to go bankrupt."
Having said that, agencies have had to be bailed out in the
past, and in spectacular fashion.
In November 2012, Norway established a government-owned
export financing scheme from 2012 and in effect put
Eksportfinans, its export support agency at the time, into
run-off.
The move left bondholders shell-shocked and led to a
seven-notch credit rating downgrade to Ba1 by Moody's, taking
the issuer to sub-investment grade territory.
The DCM banker pointed out though, that other issuers have
survived years of speculation and still attract solid demand
from investors.
"Over the past few years, there was concern that the EIB
would be used as a recovery vehicle for Southern Europe, and
then for troubled banks, and then whether sovereigns would be
prepared to put in more capital if the EIB ran into trouble over
its loan exposure," he said.
"Investors have to take all kinds of things into
consideration."
(Reporting by Natalie Harrison, IFR Markets, editing by Julian
Baker)