LONDON, April 30 Oil price reporting agencies
Platts, Argus and ICIS have launched a draft price reporting
code to avoid conflicts of interest and ensure transparency,
moving to head off increased scrutiny proposed by international
regulators.
The proposal comes as the International Organisation of
Securities Comissions (IOSCO) decides whether to increase
oversight of the agencies, whose prices are used for the world's
biggest traded commodity.
Price assessments for over-the-counter oil trade and
derivatives produced by industry reporters are used to settle
billions of dollars worth of physical oil deals and to help
settle trade on benchmark futures exchanges.
The draft independent price reporting organisations, or
IPRO, code "provides for robust monitoring and compliance", the
companies said on Monday. They believe the code will keep
regulators at bay.
"This is a serious piece of work that really codifies what
we've put in place over the years," said Adrian Binks, Chairman
and Chief Executive of privately held Argus Media.
"Many of our customers are telling us they do not want to
see us regulated - they are vehemently opposed to it. And it's
essential that we be seen as completely neutral in the work that
we do."
IOSCO, whose members regulate more than 95 percent of the
world's securities markets, said last month that price reporting
agencies (PRAs) might be regulated in an attempt to prevent
market manipulation and increase transparency.
It asked for responses by March 30.
A top industry consultant said earlier this month that
Platts, which is owned by McGraw-Hill, has too much
power in the physical oil markets.
In a 16-page response, Liz Bossley, chief executive of
Consilience Energy Advisory Group, said PRAs set high standards
and by and large uphold them, but problems lie in the scope -
rather than the quality - of their work.
But Platts President Larry Neal argues that market rivalry
acts as a sufficient check to any one company's dominance.
"There's a lot of competition among PRAs and there are
plenty of examples of where customers have switched," he said.
"And the competition is really important to keep the firms on
their toes."
IOSCO is looking at the role of price reporting agencies
(PRAs) following a request last year by the Group of 20 (G20)
top economies, under pressure to curb speculation blamed for
rapid increases in oil prices.
Journalists at reporting agencies assess prices by calling
up as many traders as possible and contacting them via instant
messaging to ask where they see the market, trying to avoid
pitfalls such as reflecting only a buyer's or seller's view.
That process has evolved over time and Platts and Argus
publish methodologies detailing how they assess prices. But
those steps have not satisfied some market participants who say
it is still easy to influence reporters' price discovery.
"Trying to police this market is a thankless and very
difficult task," said a physical oil products trader. "It's a
problem the governments have let happen. There's been a lack of
investment in regulation."
Veteran oil market commentator, Phil Verleger, has praised
Platts and Argus price reports for their high quality and argued
against the need for regulation of PRAs.
"Quite simply, IOSCO seeks to cure a nonexistent problem,"
Verleger wrote in an eight-page response to IOSCO.
The three companies are seeking comments from the industry
on their draft code. Neal said the IPRO code has been sent to
IOSCO for its feedback.
