Dec 16 Agenus Inc said more than 90
percent of patients treated with its experimental brain cancer
vaccine were alive six months after undergoing surgery to remove
the tumors.
Agenus shares soared as much as 32 percent in early trading.
The biotechnology company also said 30 percent of the 41
patients with recurrent Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), a deadly
form of brain cancer, were alive at 12 months in a mid-stage
trial.
The individualized protein-based vaccine is derived from a
patient's own tumors, after 90 percent or more of the tumors
have been surgically removed.
Each vaccine is designed to activate a patient's immune
system to specifically target and destroy cancer cells, similar
to Provenge, Dendreon Corp's prostrate cancer vaccine.
The patients in the Agenus study were treated once weekly
for four weeks, followed by biweekly injections until the
vaccine ran out.
The Lexington, Massachussetts-based company said it plans to
evaluate the efficacy of the treatment, codenamed Prophage
Series G-200, in combination with Roche's Avastin,
which is already approved to treat GBM.
Agenus said in September another vaccine candidate, Prophage
Series G-100, increased survival, without the disease worsening,
in a mid-stage study in patients with newly diagnosed GBM.
Agenus shares were up 23 percent at $3 in mid-morning
trading on the Nasdaq on Monday.
