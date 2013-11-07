Nov 7 Agenus Inc said a mid-stage trial of its experimental genital herpes vaccine reduced the rate at which patients' were shedding the virus.

The 15 percent reduction in viral shedding in patients receiving the vaccine compared to those on a placebo, who showed no reduction.

The mid-stage trial had 80 patients with a history of 1-9 herpes recurrences within the prior 12 months. Of them, 70 received the vaccine, HerpV, and 10 received placebo.