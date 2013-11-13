BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday reported lower-than-expected revenues and operating profit in the third quarter, as it sold less analogue film for printing and X-ray applications.

Recurring operating profit (REBIT) fell 10.3 percent in the third quarter to 26 million euros ($34.94 million), below the 29.6 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts. ($1 = 0.7442 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)