BRIEF-Active Day acquires three centers in Illinois from Addus Homecare
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
BRUSSELS Aug 28 Belgian graphics group Agfa posted a sharply improved net profit in the second quarter, lifted by a one-off gain from closing a medical plan in the United States as well as lower production costs.
The sharpest rise in profitability came at its specialty products unit, where the group made better use of its production capacity. But one-off events resulted in a windfall of 31 million euros.
Overall, Agfa made a net profit of 23 million euros ($30.8 million) in the second quarter, up from the 2 million in the previous year.
The group said it also lowered its research and development cost by 14.3 percent and made cuts in selling and administrative expenses, leading to an improved operating profit.
The market for its high-end industrial inkjet printing products was hit by weak economies and companies' reluctance to make big investments, Agfa said.
Nevertheless Agfa expects this business, one of its growth engines, to break even in the course of 2013.
* Active Day expands into Illinois with multi-center acquisition
NEW YORK, March 8 The dollar gained and stocks on Wall Street mostly rose on Wednesday after U.S. private sector hiring surged in February, underscoring the economy's strength and adding to expectations the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week.
NEW YORK, March 8 Pacific Investment Management Co (Pimco) is replacing the full slate of managers on its Total Return Active Exchange-Traded Fund and changing its name, a spokeswoman for the fund management company said on Wednesday, the latest transformation for what was once the largest actively managed ETF.