BRUSSELS Aug 22 Belgian industrial printer and film maker Agfa Gevaert said it sees its profit margin continuing to improve in the coming months helped by cost cuts and price increases for film, after its second-quarter profit met expectations.

"Our gross profit margin improved quarter-on-quarter, as well as year-on-year," Chief Executive Christian Reinaudo said in a statement on Wednesday. "We expect this positive trend to continue in the months to come."

The company, which specialises in hospital imaging systems and top-end printers for publishers and newspapers as well as film, said its second-quarter recurring operating profit was 32 million euros ($39.94 million), in line with expectations. ($1 = 0.8013 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Barbara Lewis)