May 13 Agfa-Gevaert Nv :
* Group revenue impacted by weakness in emerging markets and
by currency effects
* Gross profit margin increased year-on-year, in spite of
impact of strike
* Q1 net result improved year-on-year to 1 mln euro
* CEO says believe the first half of the year 2014 will
continue to show a soft business environment
* CEO says stick to our medium term target of delivering a
double digit recurring EBITDA percentage
* Q1 recurring EBITDA(*) 34 million euros versus 41 million
euros
