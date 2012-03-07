(Adds details, background)

* Q4 operating profit 43 mln euros vs 18.6 mln euros expected

* Says aims for double-digit core profit margins in medium term

BRUSSELS, March 7 Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert reported a better-than-expected operating profit in the fourth quarter, driven by more customers switching to digital applications and strong growth in its industrial inkjet business.

Group sales were virtually unchanged, but raw material costs ate into margins and the company made a second consecutive quarterly loss.

Recurring operating profit for the fourth quarter dropped 42.7 pct to 43 million euros ($56.40 million) well above the 18.6 mln euros expected in a Reuters poll.

The group, which sold its photography business in 2004, did not give an outlook for 2012 but said it aimed to return to double-digit core profit margins in the medium term. Core profit was 7.2 percent of revenues in 2011 from 12.2 percent in 2010.

Analogue applications, such as certain X-ray film and some printing, have suffered from high silver prices. Silver has come off highs close to $50 per troy ounce experienced in April 2011 but remains lofty at about $32.8 per troy ounce.

The group, which used to be a photography company but now specialises in printing systems and healthcare imaging, said it saw double-digit growth in its industrial inkjet business.

Agfa increased prices for analogue computer-to-film printing applications which led to a volume decline in this segment but the digital side of the business continued to grow.

Agfa said that in its healthcare unit digital radiography grew, with direct radiography, which has sensors installed directly in the X-ray table and does not require any film, tripling in value. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)