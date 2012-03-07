(Adds details, background)
* Q4 operating profit 43 mln euros vs 18.6 mln euros
expected
* Says aims for double-digit core profit margins in medium
term
BRUSSELS, March 7 Belgian imaging
technology group Agfa-Gevaert reported a
better-than-expected operating profit in the fourth quarter,
driven by more customers switching to digital applications and
strong growth in its industrial inkjet business.
Group sales were virtually unchanged, but raw material costs
ate into margins and the company made a second consecutive
quarterly loss.
Recurring operating profit for the fourth quarter dropped
42.7 pct to 43 million euros ($56.40 million) well above the
18.6 mln euros expected in a Reuters poll.
The group, which sold its photography business in 2004, did
not give an outlook for 2012 but said it aimed to return to
double-digit core profit margins in the medium term. Core profit
was 7.2 percent of revenues in 2011 from 12.2 percent in 2010.
Analogue applications, such as certain X-ray film and some
printing, have suffered from high silver prices. Silver
has come off highs close to $50 per troy ounce experienced in
April 2011 but remains lofty at about $32.8 per troy ounce.
The group, which used to be a photography company but now
specialises in printing systems and healthcare imaging, said it
saw double-digit growth in its industrial inkjet business.
Agfa increased prices for analogue computer-to-film printing
applications which led to a volume decline in this segment but
the digital side of the business continued to grow.
Agfa said that in its healthcare unit digital radiography
grew, with direct radiography, which has sensors installed
directly in the X-ray table and does not require any film,
tripling in value.
($1 = 0.7625 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)