* Second quarter REBIT 36 mln euros vs 21.1 mln expected

* Gives no specific outlook

* Shares rise as much as 11.7 percent on Wednesday

(Adds share price reaction, analyst comment)

BRUSSELS, Aug 24 Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert (AGFB.BR) posted a surprise second quarter net profit driven by stronger growth in its industrial inkjet and digital radiology units, giving its shares a strong boost.

The group said new product launches contributed to the performance of the industrial inkjet business, while a rising number of customers switched from analogue to digital radiology.

Silver prices XAG= rose sharply at the start of 2011, but came off highs in the second quarter, to be currently trading around $43 per ounce, affecting margins at Agfa's health care unit.

But Agfa said it was able to counteract about a quarter of the raw material impact.

"Agfa's Q2 release showed again that the company is able to cope with the high silver prices better than feared," analyst Nico Melsens at KBC Securities said.

Agfa's shares rose as much as 13.8 percent on Wednesday, but were still about 40 percent down from their value at the beginning of the year.

The company, which specialises in hospital imaging systems and top-end printers for publishers and newspapers, did not provide an outlook for its businesses, citing uncertain economic conditions.

Agfa said recurring operating profit for the second quarter came in at 36 million euros, above the 21.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

It also posted a net profit of 2 million euros, where analysts had expected a loss.

Agfa said during its first quarter results in May that it expected price increases to become more visible later in 2011 adding on Wednesday that price increases were gaining momentum.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Rex Merrifield)