MORTSEL, Belgium Aug 24 Belgian imaging technology group Agfa-Gevaert's (AGFB.BR) third-quarter figures will be worse than those of the second quarter, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Q3, as it's seasonally the weakest quarter, will be worse than Q2," Agfa-Gevaert chief executive Christian Reinaudo told a news conference.

Earlier the company posted a surprise second-quarter net profit driven by stronger growth in its industrial inkjet and digital radiology units, giving its shares a strong boost. [ID:nLDE77N03B] (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; writing by Ben Deighton)