Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
BRUSSELS Oct 28 Belgian graphics group Agfa said on Friday it had been approached by Germany's CompuGroup Medical about a possible acquisition.
"The Board of Directors of Agfa, together with its financial and legal advisors, will carefully evaluate CompuGroup's expression of interest," Agfa said in a statement, adding it was not certain the deal would go ahead.
Agfa, which in 2004 sold its eponymous camera film business which made it a household name, is active in the printing and medical imaging business, making products ranging from X-ray machines to printing plates for commercial printers. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)