BRUSSELS Jan 10 Belgian imaging technology
company Agfa-Gevaert said on Thursday it had signed an
alliance with Eastman Park Micrographics (EPM) in micofilm
products.
Under the deal, Agfa will manufacture microfilm and related
photochemicals for EPM, and EPM will distribute these products
worldwide under its own brand name Imagelink.
"As a result of the new arrangement, EPM will be able to
assure the long-term continuity of supply to the market and Agfa
will increase its microfilm production significantly," the
companies said in a joint statement.
No financial details were disclosed.
EPM was formerly a unit of Eastman Kodak Company.