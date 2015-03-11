BRUSSELS, March 11 Belgian graphics group
Agfa-Gevaert on Wednesday said its margins contracted
in the final quarter of 2014, as profits fell in its printing
business due to declining income from analogue products and
tough competition.
For the group as a whole, operating profit, before one off
items, fell 8.2 percent in the fourth quarter to 56 million
euros ($59.87 million). Analysts at KBC Securities had expected
61 million euros.
The group said it had reduced its net debt to 126 million
euros from 217 million at the end of 2013.
Agfa said it aimed to stem falling revenues in 2015 and set
a target of a core profit margin of close to 10 percent of
revenues in 2015, an improvement on the 8.5 percent achieved in
2014.
The group added that it would be able to make acquisitions
given its lower debt level.
($1 = 0.9354 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)