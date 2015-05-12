BRUSSELS May 12 Belgian graphics group
Agfa-Gevaert reported a sharp increase in core profit
in the first quarter on Tuesday, thanks to a much improved
performance of its healthcare unit.
For the group as a whole, core profit adjusted for one-off
items (REBITDA) rose by a quarter to 43 million euros ($48.04
million).
The group's healthcare unit, which makes x-ray machines and
film, reported a 60 percent jump in core profit, supported by
better sales of digital radiography products and hospital
software as well as cost cutting.
Agfa repeated that it aimed for a core profit margin of
about 10 percent of revenues for 2015. The margin was 6.9
percent of revenues in the first quarter, up from 5.5 percent in
the first three months of 2014.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
