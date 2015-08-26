BRUSSELS Aug 26 Belgian graphics group Agfa-Gevaert said on Wednesday its profit margin expanded to a five-year high in the second quarter of 2015, helped by a strong performance of its healthcare business, cost savings and the weaker euro.

The group said its recurring core profit (REBITDA) increased by 14.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period last year to 72 million euros ($82.6 million).

Its healthcare business, which makes X-ray machines and film, saw a 41 percent increase in REBITDA, as it sold more direct radiography machines and IT products.

Profits at its printing business declined by about a third, mainly because of a fall in the sale of analogue products, a weak performance in emerging markets and higher raw material prices.

The group had a negative cash flow of 1 million euros in the second quarter due to declining trade receivables and payables from a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8713 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)