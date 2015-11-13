BRUSSELS Nov 13 Belgian graphics and imaging
group Agfa on Friday reported a 17.6 percent increase
in core profit (REBITDA) in the third quarter, supported by a
strong performance of its healthcare business.
The healthcare unit's REBITDA grew by almost a third in the
quarter compared to the same period last year, as its digital
x-ray machines sold well and it lowered costs.
Gross profit margins fell slightly in the group's printing
unit, mainly because of higher raw material prices and tough
competition. Margins rose for the group as a whole.
Overall REBITDA rose 17.6 percent to 60 million euros
($64.70 million) in the third quarter, with a positive cash flow
of 17 million euros compared with a negative 9 million in the
same period last year.
($1 = 0.9273 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by William Hardy)