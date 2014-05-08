BRIEF-Formonar Investments has stake lowered in Infoscan to 11.67 pct
* Following the company capital increase, Formonar Investments Limited has stake lowered in Infoscan to 11.67 percent from 20.39 percent
May 8 Agfa-Gevaert Nv :
* Agfa launches a public exchange offer on its bonds maturing June 2, 2015
* Launching an unconditional public exchange offer on its outstanding bonds
* Exchange offer relates to all fixed rate bonds for a total amount of 189,000,000 euro, maturing june 2, 2015
* Acceptance period will run from 9 May 2014 (9:00 cet) to 22 May 2014 (16:00 cet)
* Has appointed KBC Bank Nv as dealer manager and centralising agent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following the company capital increase, Formonar Investments Limited has stake lowered in Infoscan to 11.67 percent from 20.39 percent
* The ensign group announces sale-leaseback transaction with mainstreet health investments inc.
* Cellular biomedicine group reports full-year 2016 financial results and recent operational progress