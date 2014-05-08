May 8 Agfa-Gevaert Nv :

* Agfa launches a public exchange offer on its bonds maturing June 2, 2015

* Exchange offer relates to all fixed rate bonds for a total amount of 189,000,000 euro, maturing june 2, 2015

* Acceptance period will run from 9 May 2014 (9:00 cet) to 22 May 2014 (16:00 cet)

* Has appointed KBC Bank Nv as dealer manager and centralising agent