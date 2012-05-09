* Q1 recurring op profit 21 mln euros vs expected 24.1 mln
euros
* Q1 net loss 27 mln euros vs expected 13.6 mln euros
* Healthcare suffers from south Europe recession, high
silver prices
* Graphics units grows helped by inkjet printing
BRUSSELS, May 9 Belgian imaging technology group
Agfa-Gevaert suffered worse-than-expected
first-quarter results and a deep net loss, due to a weak market
for its healthcare products in southern Europe and North America
as well as high silver prices.
Agfa, which sells X-ray film and IT products such as in
radiography to hospitals, said its traditional film business
continued to decline and its digital activities were suffering
from the recession in the euro zone periphery.
It said in a statement that the North American market was
soft, but it did experience growth in the Nordic region and
Britain.
The price for silver, which Agfa uses in products
such as X-ray film, peaked at $36.90 per troy ounce in February,
an increase of about 35 percent compared to the end of December
2011.
Agfa has previously said for 2012 its core profit (EBITDA)
would decline by 7.5 million euros for every $1 per ounce rise
in the silver price.
Group recurring operating profit for the first quarter fell
47.5 percent to 21 million euros ($27.29 million), below the
24.1 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.
The group also posted a wider-than-forecast net loss of 27
million euros, due to restructuring charges and higher finance
costs related to pensions and impairments on Greek bonds.
The group said its net debt increased to 291 million euros,
up from 189 million at the end of the first-quarter 2011.
Revenues increased by 2.6 percent in the group's graphics
unit, the only division to show growth, due to double-digit
percentage expansion of wide format industrial inkjet printing
and the signature of several multi-year deals for other graphics
products.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
