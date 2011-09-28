* Q3 adj EPS C$0.32 vs est C$0.35

* Q3 revenue rises 17.4 pct

* Says market volatility hurt asset management industry (Adds detail on adjusted earnings, expenses and market volatility)

Sept 28 AGF Management's (AGFb.TO) third-quarter profit missed market estimates, as the Canadian wealth manager was hurt by market volatility and higher costs.

AGF earned C$29.9 million ($29.4 million), or 31 Canadian cents a share, in the quarter ended Aug. 31, up from a profit of C$27.8 million, or 31 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time acquisition and integration costs related to Acuity Funds, the company earned 32 Canadian cents a share.

Analysts, on average, expected adjusted earnings of 35 Canadian cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"Market volatility as a global phenomenon has impacted the asset management industry," Chief Executive Blake Goldring said in a statement.

Investment management expenses rose 22 percent to C$90.3 million, while revenue rose 17.4 percent to C$174.5 million, the company said. ($1 = 1.017 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)