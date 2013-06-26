By Andrea Hopkins
| TORONTO, June 26
TORONTO, June 26 Canadian fund manager AGF
Management Ltd on Wednesday posted a net loss for its
fiscal second quarter as tax troubles and a decline in revenue
and assets under management ate away profits.
The Toronto-based asset manager said the net loss from
continuing operations was C$10.4 million ($9.9 million), or 12
Canadian cents per share, in the three months ended May 31,
compared with earnings of C$16.8 million, or 17 Canadian cents a
share, a year earlier.
The company recorded a tax provision of C$25.9 million tax
during the quarter to reflect uncertainty about a continuing
dispute with the Canada Revenue Agency over the transfer pricing
and allocation of income between one of AGF's Canadian entities
and a foreign subsidiary.
Adjusted earnings were 17 Canadian cents a share. On that
basis, analysts had expected 16 Canadian cents a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue from continuing operations was C$126.9 million, down
from C$133.5 million a year earlier. Assets under management
fell to C$37.6 billion from C$43.2 billion.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had expected
revenue of C$120.9 million. Economic uncertainty and poor
financial markets have kept many investors on the sidelines,
hurting results at many global wealth managers.
"We are optimistic about the business going into the second
half of 2013. From encouraging macroeconomic signals to some
significant business wins for AGF, we are well positioned to
take advantage of the improving economic climate and demand for
global mandates," AGF Chief Executive Blake Goldring said in a
statement.
The company said it expects to receive a notice of
reassessment from the Canadian tax authority related to the
dispute over transfer pricing and allocation of income
between its units.
Regarding the tax dispute, AGF said it "believes its tax
filing positions continue to be reasonable, based on its
transfer pricing methodology, and the company is contesting the
CRA's position.
"However, to reflect the uncertainties of the CRA's appeals
process, the company has recorded a tax provision of C$25.9
million related to this matter in the second quarter of 2013."